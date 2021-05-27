VTA shooting

Suspected San Jose shooter's ex-girlfriend says he was 'mentally not stable'

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspected VTA shooter's ex says she's 'lucky' to be alive

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A mass shooting, tied for the deadliest in Bay Area history, happened Wednesday at a VTA station in San Jose.

The suspected shooter, Sam Cassidy, killed himself after killing nine others who worked with him at the station.

We spoke to an ex-girlfriend of Cassidy.

The woman does not want to be identified. She had a court case against Cassidy in 2009, claiming that he threatened her and sexually assaulted her.

She repeatedly mentioned that he was "not mentally stable."

She says he suffered from mood swings and had issues with his coworkers, that he was "always complaining about his job." It was "it was too much work, stressful, his boss was mean to him," she said.

"They treat him bad," she explained, but kept reiterating that he had a "mental problem," and was "mentally up and down."

The woman said, "I was lucky he didn't kill me," explaining that they had "issues," and when he proposed to her, she turned him down.

"You know one day he is a nice guy, a gentleman, tells me how much he loves me and cares about me. Then after, he's totally different."

Cassidy's motive is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josedeadly shootingfatal shootinggun violencevta shootingmass shootingvtainvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VTA SHOOTING
San Jose mass shooting witness describes 'mass of bodies'
Victims identified in deadly California shooting at VTA light rail yard
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cooper orders flags flown at half-staff for victims of California shooting
Durham's Southpoint Mall looking for the next great Black business idea
Ex-Johnston Co. elementary school principal accused of sexual assault
Missing woman found dead with man inside Lumberton home
Beware of porch pirates, as people return to work and travel again
More than 20 Raleigh businesses looking to fill positions
Durham Sheriff's Office takes on racial equity training, hiring of more deputies
Show More
Military families feel betrayed after insurance changes affect children with autism
LATEST: PNC Arena now allowed to host 15K for remaining Canes games
9 killed in Silicon Valley railyard shooting, shooter dead
Housing market boom creeps into Sandhills, other rural counties
Plan on traveling this summer? Here are the pitfalls you want to avoid
More TOP STORIES News