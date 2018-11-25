Suspects caught on video ringing doorbell, setting off fireworks in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

New Jersey police are searching for the people responsible for ringing a doorbell and setting off fireworks on the homeowner's front porch. (Bernards Township Police Department)

BERNARDS TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
New Jersey police are searching for the people responsible for ringing a doorbell and setting off fireworks on the homeowner's front porch.

The incident was caught on surveillance video Friday morning around 1 a.m. on Elizabeth Street.

Authorities with the Bernards Township Police Department are looking to identify the people caught on camera after similar incidents have occurred nearby.

Police are also asking for the suspects to turn themselves in before someone is seriously hurt or property is damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call 908-766-1122, ext. 610, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of Somerset County New Jersey TIPS line, 1-888-577-TIPS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireworkssurveillance videocrimeSomerset CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bodies pulled from Kerr Lake believed to be missing couple
Thief drives into Verizon store, steals merchandise
Court documents reveal troubled marriage before Watts family murders
Community holds vigil for Durham man detained by ICE
Search for Hania Aguilar nears week 3
Wrong text leads to special Thanksgiving tradition
Wet weather may cause issues on Triangle roads
Shopping local can help drive local economy
Show More
Police: Man killed by officer at Alabama mall was not the shooter
Terrified worker at Victoria's Secret hides from Black Friday shoppers
5,300 gallons of wastewater to flow into Durham creek
Why you could be paying more for online purchases this Cyber Monday
Man arrested after leaving sanctuary to meet with immigration officials
More News