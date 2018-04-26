Police: Fayetteville gas station clerk shoots, injures would-be robber

Fayetteville police have identified the two suspects who tried to rob a BP gas station. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police have identified the two suspects who allegedly tried to rob a BP gas station Wednesday night.

During the attempted robbery, the clerk took out a firearm and shot at the suspects, hitting one.
The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old David Glenn Perry and 19-year-old Noah Lee Rowsey. They have been charged with Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Felony Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at the Five Star BP gas station located along the 2100 block of Cedar Creek Road.


After the clerk fired the shot, the suspects fled.

Perry later called 911 to report that he had been shot. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he remains in stable condition. Rowsey has been arrested and is currently at Cumberland County Detention Center with a $50,000 secured bond.
