Suspects in recent CVS armed robberies arrested in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC (WTVD) --Several people were arrested Friday in the robbery of drug stores across the state, including in Chapel Hill and Raleigh.
Greensboro Police detained five people. Four of them have been identified: Kalil Barrino, 18, Jelani Dye, 18, Jaeln Crowder, 20, and Christian Sarpy, 19.
All four were arrested in Greensboro and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon."
Investigators said they believe the group robbed two CVS stores in the Triangle, one in Raleigh and another in Chapel Hill recently.
The Chapel Hill robbery happened early Monday at the CVS at the corner of Fordham Blvd. and Ephesus Church Road.
The CVS at 2411 Landmark Drive of Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh was also robbed early Monday morning.
"We do know that at a few of the locations, the victims, a store clerk or a witness reported the suspects had a gun," Greensboro Police Captain Nathaniel Davis told WGHP.
One of the suspects was seen on surveillance video wearing a hockey mask.
The group is also charged with robberies in Greensboro at several CVS and Walgreens locations.
The cases remain under investigation.