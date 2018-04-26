Suspect's sister charged as accessory in fire that killed pastor's wife

Nancy Alford was killed in the fire and her husband, the Rev. John Alford, was severely burned.

LITTLETON, NC (WTVD) --
Another person has been charged in a fatal fire that killed a pastor's wife back in March.

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Department, Kristina Saferite, Kevin Munn's sister, has been charged as an accessory after the fact to the kidnapping and killing of 76-year-old Nancy Alford.

Munn and Lester Kearney have also been charged in her death; they are facing first-degree murder.

Arrests made in deadly Warren County case
Two arrests have been made in the Warren County home invasion and fire that killed elderly woman according to Warren County District Attorney Mike Waters.


The incident happened Friday, March 9 at the couple's Warren County home.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App


Investigators said one intruder entered the home and beat up Rev. John Alford, adding that Nancy was then kidnapped and forced to withdraw money from a bank.

When she was taken home, the house caught on fire and Nancy died inside.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderfatal firewarren county newscrimeWarren County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News