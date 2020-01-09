Suspects sought after shots fired from car in Apex Walmart parking lot, police say

APEX, N.C. -- Apex police are searching for at least two suspects after shots were fired in an Apex Walmart parking lot Thursday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., dispatch received a shots fired call at a Walmart located at 3151 Apex Peakway.

After observing surveillance video and speaking with eyewitnesses, officers learned a black Honda was seen chasing a white vehicle. According to police, the white vehicle was seen firing several shots at the black Honda.

Police believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and have not received reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Apex Police Department at (919) 362-8661. Information can be shared anonymously through the tip line at TIP-411 (847-411) keyword APEXPD.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
apexshootingwalmartwake county news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 infant deaths at McDougald Terrace not carbon monoxide-related
House approves measure to restrain Trump's actions against Iran
Residents wary after animal trap set up in Raleigh neighborhood
TBT: In 1990, Trebek said he 'wouldn't do well at all' on Jeopardy!
Troubleshooter helps mom after USPS loses passport application
Johnston County's only all-girl robotics team heads to state championship
3 arrested in shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured in Selma
Show More
NC officials report first pediatric flu death of season
'Pantless prowler' arrest made after month-long investigation
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster the first of its kind in NC
Baby rhino born at NC Zoo
More TOP STORIES News