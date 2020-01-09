Suspects sought after shots fired from car in Apex Walmart parking lot, police say

APEX, N.C. -- Apex police are searching for at least two suspects after shots were fired in an Apex Walmart parking lot Thursday afternoon.Just before 3 p.m., dispatch received a shots fired call at a Walmart located at 3151 Apex Peakway.After observing surveillance video and speaking with eyewitnesses, officers learned a black Honda was seen chasing a white vehicle. According to police, the white vehicle was seen firing several shots at the black Honda.Police believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and have not received reports of any injuries.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Apex Police Department at (919) 362-8661. Information can be shared anonymously through the tip line at TIP-411 (847-411) keyword APEXPD.