Virtual Community Watch: Garner Police team with Ring app to fight crime

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Garner Police Department is partnering with Ring, the company behind the Ring Video Doorbell, using the Neighbors App.Brandon Zuidema, Garner Police Chief, said the Neighbors app is free to download and available to all everyone.The company provided the app as well as the software the police department will use at no cost to law enforcement.Users are able to upload video, regardless of the device or security system that recorded it, alerting their neighbors and police to crime or suspicious activity in the area.In turn, when police are investigating crime in a certain neighborhood, an officer can geomap the area to find Neighbors app users, email those who have downloaded the app, and ask for their help in submitting any relevant video or granting the police department access to their video they have already uploaded."The Garner Police Department remains committed to the philosophy of community policing and partnering with the citizens that we serve to both deter crime and safeguard our neighborhoods," said Zuidema.Lt. Chris Clayton said the Neighbors app expedites investigations and is a natural extension to what already happens in the Garner community when vigilant neighbors report a crime."There's 67 Garner police officers, there's over 30,000 residents here in our community who are in tune with what's going on in their neighborhoods and they're also the best source of information for us," Clayton said.Clayton said the app does not allow the police department to view live video from a homeowner's surveillance system nor does it require a user to share video with law enforcement upon request.