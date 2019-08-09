Durham County deputies seek info about suspicious man seen with what appeared to be rifle near construction site

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspicious person, possibly carrying a rifle, has been seen two days in a row near a Durham construction site.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office is now asking the public to help identify the person.

Investigators said he was first seen Wednesday in the late afternoon at the construction site on Highway 751 between Fayetteville Road and Stagecoach Road.

According to a sheriff's office spokesperson, witnesses said the man exited a grey sedan carrying what appeared to be a rifle. Workers yelled at him and he quickly left the area.

The man was 6 feet tall, clean-cut, with blond hair and wearing a black shirt with a white emblem and cargo pants, according to witnesses.

Thursday, witnesses told investigators that the man returned to the same area.

The sheriff's office is investigating the case, and would like anyone with information about the person to call 919-560-0880.
