Woodfield Mall: 1 in custody after car crashes through Schaumburg mall near Chicago

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5556042" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There are reports a car drove through the Sears storefront at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg and is driving around inside the shopping center Friday afternoon.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5556277" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The employee of a tea store in Woodfield Mall describes the arrest of the suspected driver of a car that crashed into and drove through the mall Friday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5556148" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An SUV drove through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg Friday afternoon.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5556156" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Witness Lateef Farooqui describes what he saw and heard in Woodfield Mall Friday afternoon.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5556281" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anthony Uchick was shopping at the Sears in Schaumburg's Woodfield Mall Friday when he said a car crashed into the storefront and proceeded to drive through the shopping center.

The car drove into woodfield through sears right passed my mom! Sooo scary! pic.twitter.com/bwm85RRr6T — Nicole Doyle (@Nikkidoylee) September 20, 2019

SCHAUMBURG, Illinois -- One person is in custody after an SUV crashed into the Sears at Woodfield Mall in Schuamburg and then drove through the shopping center Friday afternoon, police said.While there were reports of an active shooter, police said no shooting occurred and there is no evidence there was ever an active shooter situation. Schaumburg police said no major injuries have been reported, only minor injuries.Every entrance to Woodfield Mall has been blocked off by police as of 4:30 p.m.Social media reports about the incident emerged on Twitter around 2:30 p.m.Robert Fakhouri works at a tea shop in the mall. He said the suspect was arrested inside of his store."They brought him into my store and apprehended him in the store," he said. "I'm not sure if it's because of the space inside and they had the room, and they were able to sit him down, or what happened."Fakhouri described the suspect as a younger man, possibly in his 20s, and said he was quiet and did not resist police during the arrest. He said the man answered the officers' questions with yes or no answers, and did tell officers he was alone.He said the suspect appeared coherent, and displayed no remorse or emotion. He did not offer any explanation for what he allegedly did.Fakhouri also said it appeared the suspect was attempting to hit the kiosks in the mall."There were plenty of kiosks, I think two or three of them that were specifically targeted by his route," Fakhouri said.Witness Lateef Farooqui said he was sitting in the food court at the time of the incident. He said that since the car crashed into the mall through the Sears, it had to drive directly under the second floor food court to get to the center aisle."As he went past that point everybody started running, saying 'shooter, shooter,' or 'bomb,' just panic," he said.Farooqui said he moved toward the second floor hallway above the center aisle to see what was going on and saw the tail end of the car, shattered glass at Forever 21 and the car bumper on the floor of the mall. As he approached further he said car parts were scattered through the center aisle all the way down to where one would turn toward Macy's.Farooqui said he wasn't sure if the car was targeting any store in particular."Yeah, it was like a pinball going right to left," he said. "I don't know if it was like an anger issue going after Forever 21, but that one was the most obvious one he went through. And then he backed out of there and then moved to the complete opposite side."Anthony Uchick was shopping with his mother at the Sears in Schaumburg's Woodfield Mall Friday when he said a car crashed through the storefront and proceeded to drive through the shopping center. Uchick said the vehicle exited Sears near the Rainforest Café, almost striking children nearby. The car then crashed into Forever 21 before driving down toward Macy's, where the suspect was caught, he said.The Sears store is closed, according to a phone recording.The FBI is assisting in the investigation at the request of local law enforcement, but said there is no known threat to public safety at this time.An employee at Rainforest Cafe said the mall has been on lockdown.