SUV shot into on Highway 64 in Wake County overnight

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An SUV was shot into on US Highway 64 in eastern Wake County on Thursday morning.

The shots were fired just before 1 a.m. near the US Highway 264 interchange. ABC11 news crews on the scene saw at least two bullet holes in the vehicle, which had a Georgia license plate.

It's not immediately clear whether anyone was hurt. Zebulon police and Wake County deputies responded.

ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
