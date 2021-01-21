SUV shot into on Highway 64 in Wake County overnight

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An SUV was shot into on US Highway 64 in eastern Wake County on Thursday morning.
The shots were fired just before 1 a.m. near the US Highway 264 interchange. ABC11 news crews on the scene saw at least two bullet holes in the vehicle, which had a Georgia license plate.
It's not immediately clear whether anyone was hurt. Zebulon police and Wake County deputies responded.
ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
