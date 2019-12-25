SUV used to smash into multiple Wake County convenience stores overnight

The Wake County Sheriff's Office is trying to find the people responsible for ramming an SUV into several convenience stores overnight.

The first incident happened at On the Way Gas and Grocery on Old Milburnie Road just before 4 a.m.

Then, just after 5 a.m., there was another smash-and-grab at Handy Hugo on Buffaloe Road.

Shortly after that, deputies responded to a similar call at BJ's Grocery Store on Rolesville Road.

Investigators are looking for two men who they believe used a full-size SUV to smash into the front doors of the convenience stores, with the intent to steal items inside.

A surveillance camera captured one of the attempts and showed a 2008 Grey Chevy Suburban that was previously stolen from Raleigh Charter School. The license plate is FJD2761.

The vehicle has heavy front-end damage.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to contact the Wake County Sheriff's Office at 919-856-6911.
