SWAT officer shot in the face while serving warrant in Philadelphia, 2 others injured

JOYEETA BISWAS
A SWAT officer was shot in the face and two others were hit by bullets in Philadelphia early Monday morning.

The officer, 49-year-old Jaison Potts, was serving a warrant for gun violation, Philadelphia Police told ABC News. When Potts entered the house and was fired upon, his partner returned fire and injured the shooter.

A female resident was also shot in the abdomen, but it is unclear how the woman got shot and whose bullet hit her, police said.

Potts was taken to Temple University Hospital and the other two injured were taken to Einstein Medical Center. All three remain in critical condition.

In a Facebook post, Philadelphia Police said Potts did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

Potts is a 20-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department and is married with three children, police said.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
2 men involved in Durham police chase that killed innocent driver appear in court
13 UNC football players to miss games following self-reported NCAA violation
Victims ID'd in car crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
NASCAR chairman arrested for DWI, oxycodone possession
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Women steal 4 Yeti coolers in grab-and-go
Kentucky woman drowns at Emerald Isle after getting caught in rip current
Baby boy dies after being pulled from water under Brooklyn Bridge
Show More
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
Cooper plans to sue to keep 2 amendment questions off ballot
NAACP, environmental groups file additional lawsuits against proposed constitutional amendments
Outraged father tackles up-skirt photo suspect at Target
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More News