Swimming safety: How to keep you and your family safe at lakes, rivers and swimming holes

To try and prevent further deaths, Sgt. David Ritzheimer with North Carolina Wildlife Law Enforcement wants to remind swimmers about some simple safety techniques that could help save lives.
He said residents should keep the following things in mind:
- Let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return
- Take a life jacket
- If you can't swim, avoid deep waters
- Take a cellphone
He also wanted to remind swimmers that some areas may be deeper than they seem. He also said the surface below the water could be rough.
Ritzheimer suggests taking a CPR class, if possible.
"It would be good if everyone took a CPR course and knew how to revive an individual."
It's also important to remember that some popular swimming spots aren't easily accessible for first responders, so if help is needed, it may take a while for them to arrive.