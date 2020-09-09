pedestrian killed

Former UNC women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell pleads guilty in January pedestrian death

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former UNC women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell pleaded guilty to misdemeanor death by vehicle after hitting a pedestrian back in January.

Officials with the Durham District Attorney's Office said Hatchell's guilty plea is for a Class A1 misdemeanor.

The former UNC's women's basketball coach received a sentence of 30 days, which was suspended for six months of unsupervised probation. This means if Hatchell violates the probation terms, she could be ordered to serve the 30-day sentence.

Hatchell was also ordered to complete 50 hours of community service, pay a $150 fine and pay $190 in court costs.

In January, Hatchell struck a pedestrian in the parking lot of 6118 Farrington Road near O2 Fitness Center. Hatchell made a slow left turn in the parking lot and struck 89-year-old Betty Colby, causing her to fall backward and strike her head on the pavement.

Colby died a few days later, police said.

Investigators said neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.

Hatchell resigned from UNC in 2019 after coaching for 33 years.

The featured video is from a previous update.
