Former UNC women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell pleads guilty in January pedestrian death

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former UNC women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell pleaded guilty to misdemeanor death by vehicle after hitting a pedestrian back in January. Officials with the Durham District Attorney's Office said Hatchell's guilty plea is for a Class A1 misdemeanor.The former UNC's women's basketball coach received a sentence of 30 days, which was suspended for six months of unsupervised probation. This means if Hatchell violates the probation terms, she could be ordered to serve the 30-day sentence.Hatchell was also ordered to complete 50 hours of community service, pay a $150 fine and pay $190 in court costs.In January, Hatchell struck a pedestrian in the parking lot of 6118 Farrington Road near O2 Fitness Center. Hatchell made a slow left turn in the parking lot and struck 89-year-old Betty Colby, causing her to fall backward and strike her head on the pavement.Colby died a few days later, police said.Investigators said neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.Hatchell resigned from UNC in 2019 after coaching for 33 years.