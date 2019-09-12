Low pressure in the Bahamas could become Tropical Storm Humberto

An area of low pressure in the eastern Bahamas now has an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next few days. If it becomes a tropical storm it will likely become Humberto.
The low in the southern Bahamas now has a 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm over the next few days. The latest outlook is farther east so we'll have keep a close eye on it. In the short term it will bring heavy rain the the Bahamas and southern Florida. pic.twitter.com/60j3nE9FXz— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) September 12, 2019
The latest outlook from the National Hurricane Center now pushes the system farther east due to an overnight shift in the models.
The overnight Canadian and European take the track near the east coast of Florida. The models are struggling to identify where the center is right now, and that's why there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the track later or the system.
The Hurricane Hunters plan to fly out in this tropical low later today, and that should give us better data.
For now, it's too early to say if this will be an issue for North Carolina, but we still can't let our guard down. Keep in mind we're still in the peak of hurricane season. We'll keep you updated on any changes.
SEE ALSO: What Big Weather keeps in his hurricane kit