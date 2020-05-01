Food & Drink

Taco Bell now selling $25 taco bar kit for your next party

Taco Bell has released an at home taco bar kit.

The kit, which is available for delivery or pick up, includes enough food to feed a group of six. It has flour tortillas, crunch taco shells, tortilla chips, seasoned beef, lettuce, beans, diced tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and of course hot sauce packets.

The entire kit costs $25.

"Our food has always been a catalyst of bringing people together, and we're finding new ways to do this from a safe distance until we can all be together again," said Melissa Friebe, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Consumer Insights at Taco Bell. "No matter the meal they create, we're excited to give fans a new at home Taco Bell experience."

Taco Bell is also releasing recipes from the Taco Bell Test Kitchen. The recipes will include Taco Bell classics as well as some inspired cocktails and mocktails. The recipes will be available on Taco Bell's Blog on May 3.
