Arts & Entertainment

Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'That '70s show' costar, dies at 65

By ABC7.com staff

Actress Tanya Roberts appears at the grand opening of the musical comedy "The Producers" at the Paris hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 9, 2007. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Tanya Roberts, a one-time Bond girl who appeared in "That 70s show" and several cult-classic films, has died at age 65.

Over a three-decade career, Roberts made numerous appearances in film and television, first coming to prominence in 1980 on the final season of "Charlie's Angels."

She would later join the select group of Bond girls in 1985 as geologist Stacey Sutton in "A View to a Kill," the final film with Roger Moore as 007.

Other career highlights included the role of Midge Pinciotti in "That '70s Show" and cult-classic films such as "The Beastmaster" and "Sheena: Queen of the Jungle."

Roberts had been hospitalized since Dec. 24 after collapsing while walking her dogs according to her publicist, Mike Pingel. Her cause of death has not been released, but it was not related to COVID-19, Pingel said.

Born in New York as Victoria Leigh Blum, she married screenwriter Barry Roberts in the 1970s and they moved to Los Angeles to pursue their Hollywood careers. They remained married until Barry Roberts died in 2006. The couple had no children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslos angeles countycelebrity deathsobituaryhollywood wrap
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 cases set records as holiday travelers return to NC
Epic Games to transform Cary Towne Center into new HQ by 2024
Off-duty Raleigh firefighter killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-540
NC soldier found dead in Fort Bliss barracks on New Year's Eve
LATEST: UNC women's basketball game postponed due to COVID-19
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' Trump votes
Speaker of the House vote ends in Pelosi's narrow reelection
Show More
Durham police investigate 2 shootings nearly 5-hours apart
FBI: Nashville bomber sent material to 'acquaintances'
Thousands mourn as NC COVID-19 metrics set new records
Driver killed after striking tree off of I-40 in Durham
Charlotte church holds large gathering months after COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News