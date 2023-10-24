The deadly shooting happened Sept. 27 at W.D. Hill Recreation Center on Fayetteville Street near Massey Avenue in Durham.

2 people charged in murder that happened in September at Durham recreation center

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people have been charged in a murder case dating to last month in Durham.

At 3:44 p.m., on Sept. 27, police were called to the W.D. Hill Recreation Center for a shooting on Fayetteville Street near Massey Avenue.

When officers arrived they found 21-year-old Taqon Jayshon Blake had been shot. He later died from his injuries.

Investigators have charged Messiah King Harvin-Cleveland, 22, of Durham, with first-degree murder and Tia Sonee Howell, 27, of Durham, with accessory after the fact.

Both are being held in the Durham County Jail. Harvin-Cleveland has no bond and Howell has a bond of $500,000.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to please call Investigator J. Flamion at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29123 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

