drowning

Man falls off boat, drowns while fishing at Johnston County pond

EMBED <>More Videos

Man falls off boat, drowns while fishing at Johnston County pond

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has died after falling into a Johnston County pond and drowning Thursday.

The incident happened just before noon on Tarheel Road off Highway 242 North of Benson.

The victim's friend told authorities he fell into the water while fishing on a boat, according to newsgathering partners at the Johnston County Report. The friend attempted to save the man but was unable to.

Emergency personnel found the victim.

Officials have yet to release the identity of the man at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bensonjohnston countydrowningfishingjohnston county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROWNING
Drowning victim found with $45K winning jackpot ticket in pocket
Raleigh man identified as Falls Lake drowning victim, officials say
NYPD officers wade into flooded Queens building, dramatic video shows
Family of those who died in NC tubing accident sue Duke Energy
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News