Uncategorized

Tar Heels prepare for NCAA tournament game against Iona

EMBED <>More Videos

North Carolina has played in the NCAA Tournament 50 times, but for the very first time, the Tar Heels are in Columbus for a tournament game.

By
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina has played in the NCAA Tournament 50 times, but for the very first time, the Tar Heels are in Columbus for a tournament game.



Roy Williams is not one to break with tradition, so the freshman led the team on the floor for practice on Thursday.

The catch is, the upperclassmen stay behind as part of the joke. Leaky Black clearly got tipped off.


As normal, the end of the session included a dunk contest. Nassir Little threw a couple down with a big one-hander.

Most of it was captured on Facebook video.



But Caleb Ellis stole the show with the between the legs slam that got his teammates fired up.

The Heels look loose and they should be as they get ready for 16th seeded Iona.

The Gaels are 0-12 in the NCAAs.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
uncategorized
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Settlement reached after teen's suicide at Durham County jail
Unlicensed contractor at center of Troubleshooter investigations charged
Man charged with killing wife to return to North Carolina from Arizona
Death certificates in limbo amid autopsy backlog in North Carolina
NC's copy of the Bill of Rights spent 138 years lost; FBI sting recovered it
NC gets F grade for keeping lead out of drinking water at school
MillerCoors sues Anheuser-Busch over Super Bowl ad
Show More
High school student hit, killed crossing the road in Clayton
Sheetz to hire more than 400 workers in North Carolina
Fort Bragg's FORSCOM welcomes new four-star general
North Carolina bulldog to be featured in iconic Cadbury bunny commercial
Jimmy Carter set to become longest living U.S. president of all time
More TOP STORIES News