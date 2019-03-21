Tar Heels prepare for NCAA tournament game against Iona

This is what it’s all about pic.twitter.com/WYdZdrTTGw — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) March 21, 2019

The UNC freshman prank to start practice. Watch the reaction from Roy Williams. Never gets old. pic.twitter.com/ZIkOdWKpbL — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) March 21, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina has played in the NCAA Tournament 50 times, but for the very first time, the Tar Heels are in Columbus for a tournament game.Roy Williams is not one to break with tradition, so the freshman led the team on the floor for practice on Thursday.The catch is, the upperclassmen stay behind as part of the joke. Leaky Black clearly got tipped off.As normal, the end of the session included a dunk contest. Nassir Little threw a couple down with a big one-hander.Most of it was captured on Facebook video.But Caleb Ellis stole the show with the between the legs slam that got his teammates fired up.The Heels look loose and they should be as they get ready for 16th seeded Iona.The Gaels are 0-12 in the NCAAs.