Tar Heels sweep regular season series against NC State Wolfpack with 85-79 victory

UNC holds off State 85-78 to earn the regular season series sweep. Garrison Brooks with 30. Half of Carolinas 4 ACC wins are from beating the Wolfpack. — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) February 26, 2020

Looks like Garrison Brooks is going to back in the lineup for UNC pic.twitter.com/h0REMxvZGz — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) February 26, 2020

Garrison Brooks - a 57% FT shooter - was 11-11 from the line in the 2nd half. — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) February 26, 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- There hasn't been a lot to smile about for North Carolina fans this basketball season.Beating rival N.C. State twice might end up being the highlight of the season.The Tar Heels finished off a sweep of the Wolfpack with a second half comeback.Half of UNC's 4 ACC wins have come at the expense of the Pack.The Tar Heels dominated the offensive glass getting a slew of 2nd chance points in the process. Those boards helped UNC chop down a lead that grew to 7 with 14:45 left to play in the 2nd half. Carolina responded with a 14-2 run culminating with a steal and slam by Cole Anthony. The star freshman finished with 16.Heels Junior Garrison Brooks returned to the lineup after missing Saturday's game and scored a game high 30 points to go along with 8 rebounds.Like the first meeting in Raleigh, State got off to a great start. Markell Johnson knocked down a three to put the Pack up 10-0 in the opening minutes. Had it not been for the constant whistles, N.C. State would have had a much bigger lead than 3 at the half.The Pack had four guys hit double figures but failed to execute too many times on offense. The loss is a damaging blow to State's hopes to reach the NCAA tournament as they fall to 8-9 in league play.