Tar Heels sweep regular season series against NC State Wolfpack with 85-79 victory

North Carolina guard Leaky Black (1) dribbles while North Carolina State guard Braxton Beverly defends (Gerry Broome)

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- There hasn't been a lot to smile about for North Carolina fans this basketball season.

Beating rival N.C. State twice might end up being the highlight of the season.

The Tar Heels finished off a sweep of the Wolfpack with a second half comeback.



Half of UNC's 4 ACC wins have come at the expense of the Pack.

The Tar Heels dominated the offensive glass getting a slew of 2nd chance points in the process. Those boards helped UNC chop down a lead that grew to 7 with 14:45 left to play in the 2nd half. Carolina responded with a 14-2 run culminating with a steal and slam by Cole Anthony. The star freshman finished with 16.



Heels Junior Garrison Brooks returned to the lineup after missing Saturday's game and scored a game high 30 points to go along with 8 rebounds.



Like the first meeting in Raleigh, State got off to a great start. Markell Johnson knocked down a three to put the Pack up 10-0 in the opening minutes. Had it not been for the constant whistles, N.C. State would have had a much bigger lead than 3 at the half.

The Pack had four guys hit double figures but failed to execute too many times on offense. The loss is a damaging blow to State's hopes to reach the NCAA tournament as they fall to 8-9 in league play.
