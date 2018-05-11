Tarboro assisted living facility resident accused of strangling, killing another resident

EMBED </>More Videos

Trenneth Pace charged in death at an assisted living facility (WTVD)

TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
An arrest has been made in the death of a 75-year-old resident of a Tarboro assisted living facility.

Rebecca Eudy was found dead on April 5 at the Open Fields Assisted Living facility on Western Boulevard.

Authorities later determined that she had been strangled.

Now 60-year-old Trenneth Axel Pace is charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Police say he was also a resident at the facility and an acquaintance of Eudy.

Pace is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center without bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderstranglingcrimeTarboro
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News