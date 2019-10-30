Tarboro man charged in deadly Princeville shooting

It happened Oct. 27 at 7 a.m. when deputies found Redmond dead from gunshot wounds on Church Street in Princeville.
Deputies charged Melvin Ray Jones, Jr., 30, of Tarboro, with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened during a social gathering after reviewing surveillance footage and social media accounts.
A deputy working that night saw many people congregating in the yard of the residence until almost 3 a.m.
Travis Draugn, of Tarboro, was also shot that night but was treated and released from Vidant Edgecombe Hospital.
Detectives are still seeking the public's help in providing additional information about the incident.
A $5,000 reward is still available for information that leads to an arrest.