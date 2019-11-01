Tarboro teen allegedly assaults 75-year-old woman, steals her car, leads police on chase

TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teen is accused of hitting a 75-year-old woman in the face, stealing her car and then leading police on a chase Wednesday.Tarboro Police arrested 18-year-old Terry Pitt after a pursuit on Wednesday afternoon.During the chase, police said the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a railroad embankment at the intersection of Highway 64A and Highway 33 just outside of Princeville, where he then attempted to run away.Tarboro Police said he hit the woman in the face several times with a blunt object while she was trying to get into her car at the Edgecombe Memorial Library.Pitt then stole the woman's car, police said.Pitt is facing numerous charges including assault with a deadly weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon.He is being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Center on a $400,000 bond.