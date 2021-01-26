animal abuse

Target joins Costco in dropping coconut milk brand over forced monkey labor allegations

Costco already stopped selling product
Target is the latest company to drop Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations of forced monkey labor.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, said the retailer will no longer sell the product because of its alleged ties to monkey labor.

Chaokoh's Thai supplier is accused of forcing monkeys to pick coconuts from the trees, CNN reported.

In a statement to USA Today, Target said it takes those claims seriously and removed the product in November.

RELATED: Costco to stop selling coconut milk over reported forced monkey labor in Thailand, PETA says

"By dropping Chaokoh, Target is joining thousands of stores that refuse to profit from chained monkeys' misery," PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement. "PETA exposés have confirmed that Thai coconut producers are exploiting monkeys and lying about it, so there's no excuse for any grocery store to keep Chaokoh on its shelves."

According to PETA, 26,000 stores including chains Wegmans, Food Lion and Stop & Shop have cut ties with the coconut milk brand.

Chaokoh has denied the allegations.

It previously said it audited its coconut plantations using a third party and found no use of monkeys for coconut harvesting.

Other stores have already dropped the product, including Costco.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal abusemilkcostcou.s. & worldmonkeytarget
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL ABUSE
Cher saves 'world's loneliest elephant' in Pakistan
Animal Rescue gives back to struggling families
Tiger King star indicted on animal cruelty, trafficking charges
Singer Miley Cyrus adopts stray dog from Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham eyes early Feb. for vaccination megasite
Thunder today, snow possible Wednesday night
Kobe Bryant death: Jan. 26 marks 1 year since deadly helicopter crash
NC native becomes first Black female assistant coach in NFL
Outdoor furniture stolen from Raleigh cafe; Community helps solve case
Disney World worker helps woman escape domestic violence: police
Show More
Alabama tornado leaves 1 dead, several critically injured
UNC building defaced with anti-Semitic symbol; investigation underway
How to prevent tax scammers from stealing your refund
Fayetteville police investigating two shooting deaths
80-year-old Benson woman struck, killed while checking mail
More TOP STORIES News