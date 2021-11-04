Padma Lakshmi explores food, traditions in 'Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition'

Arts & Entertainment

NEW YORK -- Padma Lakshmi has urged us to "Taste the Nation" before, exploring regional cuisines, and introducing Hulu viewers to various immigrant communities.

We learn about them through their food, and a new edition, in a four-part series that looks at various holiday traditions.

Each show will highlight unique traditions through the lens of a different culture

"All these different facts that, you know, have to do with food but have to do with so much more in our culture," she said. "You understand. When you understand the context of why we do things the way we do, why we eat the food we do, you understand each other and ourselves better."

"Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition" is streaming now on Hulu.
