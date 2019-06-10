TASTE THIS: Cat-themed coffee shop at Morgan Street Food Hall

Her favorite things are cats and coffee.So Traci Davis decided to combine her two loves when she opened her coffee shop at the Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh.The menu at Bad Cat Coffee Co. has a cat theme.There's the tuxedo cat crepe. And the Calico cat mocha. Also, the caramel meow-chiato.The employees wear cat ears and if you leave a tip, you'll be thanked with a loud "meow."