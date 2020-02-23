Man turns himself in after 4 shot, 3 killed inside Bladen County home

Catrice Murchison, 30, of Clarkton

Ronnie Kelly, 27, of Clarkton

Guy Barden, Jr., 60, of Clarkton

CLARKTON, N.C. -- A man has turned himself in after a Bladen County triple murder over the weekend.Bladen County Sheriff's Office says Taurean Johnson turned himself in Sunday night. Deputies believe Johnson entered a home and shot four people, killing three of them.The murder happened at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at 71 Tina Lane in Clarkton.A 911 caller said a man had entered the home, shot several people and left the scene, according to the sheriff's office.Three people were found shot and killed. A fourth person survived.A 69-year-old woman survived.All four are believed to be from that home, deputies said.Warrants have been obtained for Johnson, 36, of Clarkton, for three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.This is an ongoing investigation.Anyone with information please contact the Bladen County Sheriff's Office at (910) 862-6960.