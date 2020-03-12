Remains found on family members property confirmed to be 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVD) -- The Tennesee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday, the remains found on a family member's property last Friday belong to 15-month old Evelyn Boswell.

On Friday, March 6, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said the property belonged to Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell. Her home was located in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road in Blountville.

"We have a sad update to pass along in our ongoing search for answers in the death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell," TBI said in a news release. "Remains found on Friday evening have been confirmed to be those of the little girl."



