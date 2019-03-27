Uncategorized

Teachers suspended after allegedly mocking student's sexuality

By MARK OSBORNE
A pair of middle school teachers in Georgia have been suspended for allegedly joking about a student being gay in front of the whole classroom. But the child's mother doesn't feel like a two-day suspension and apology is enough, and she wants them fired.

Jean Mott, the mother of a 14-year-old student at Shiloh Middle School in Snellville, a suburb northeast of Atlanta, said two teachers repeatedly teased him about a classmate being his "boyfriend."

After the classmate missed a couple days at school, the teachers chided Mott's son for missing him.

"The teacher said to my son, 'Your boyfriend was cheating on you while you were away. Oh, you two make a really good couple,'" Mott told Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB.

The son came home in tears and told his mother he has been bullied by classmates over the teachers' comments.

"Help me understand why, as an adult, you would do this to a child?" Mott said. "Why would you bully my child, or any child?"

Mott spoke to the two teachers, who admitted to joking about her son having a boyfriend and apologized for their conduct.

The school also investigated the claims by Mott and found them to be substantiated. Each of the teachers was suspended for two days.

"Both investigations found that the teachers' comments were inappropriate," Shiloh Middle School said in a statement. "As a result, disciplinary action was taken against both teachers."

Another investigation, by the Georgia Professional Standards Commission, is ongoing, according to WSB. The commission has the ability to pull the teaching certificates for both teachers based on the outcome.

Mott doesn't think any further investigation is warranted and wants them fired by the school immediately.

"I cannot allow these teachers to go out and do this to anybody's else's child," Mott said. "They initiated the bullying. As a result, my son has been bullied by his peers and it's something he'll never live down."

About 33 percent of LGBT high school students in the U.S. experienced bullying in person, and 27.1 percent suffered cyberbullying, according to a Centers for Disease Control study in 2017. Those numbers are about twice as much as students who identify as heterosexual.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
uncategorizedabc newsnational
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being stabbed in neck by boyfriend, Raleigh police say
End of the line: GoTriangle recommends discontinuing light-rail project
Routine oil change reveals large nest of mice in Cary family's car
WATCH LIVE: Trial continues for Wake County man accused of killing 3 neighbors
South Carolina fifth-grade student dies after fight in classroom
Norway cruise ship engines failed from lack of oil: Official
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
Show More
Neglected Great Dane mix puppy used to prevent future harm to animals
15-year-old student killed in Raleigh hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road
Salisbury Fire Department expecting 7 babies
DeVos' call to defund Special Olympics met with concern, skepticism in NC
Soldier killed in car crash on Fort Bragg
More TOP STORIES News