TECHNOLOGY

250 drones fly above Las Vegas' Bellagio fountains in spectacular light show

EMBED </>More Videos

Intel Corp., maker of semiconductors, flew 250 light-emitting drones over the Fountains at Bellagio in Las Vegas for CES 2018. (Intel PR)

Intel Corp. flew 250 light-emitting drones over the Fountains at Bellagio in Las Vegas for CES 2018 in a spectacular light show.

The drones, called Shooting Stars, danced over the popular Strip spot for five to six minutes at select times each evening. The display followed Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's keynote speech.

CES 2018 featured the latest in consumer electronics at 11 sites around Las Vegas and has drawn over 175,000 attendees this year.

Intel has developed a new entertainment concept by producing drone-based light shows featuring hundreds of their drones all controlled by one pilot. The drones are custom-built, lightweight and emit more than 4 billion color combinations, according to Intel Newsroom.

The light shows have been featured at Disney Springs, Coachella Music Festival and during the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show with Lady Gaga.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologydronesCESlas vegas
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
What to look out for when using fast payment apps
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
How to stop annoying pop-up ads on your smartphone
More Technology
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News