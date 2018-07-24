COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

5 great camera apps for iOS and Android

Taking a perfect picture can be hard, but using certain applications can make it a little easier.

Taking a perfect picture can be hard, but using certain applications can make it a little easier.

Here are some camera apps that can enhance photos and videos instantly.

From covering up unwanted face blemishes to adding colorful filters, these applications are sure to make your photos something you want to share.

Here are some of the apps highlighted in the video above:
Snapseed
Lens Distortions
Prisma

VSCO
Filmic Pro

Learn more in the video below:
TechMeOut is an ABC11 Influencer. You can view more of Jervina's work on her YouTube channel. Learn more about the ABC11 Influencer program here.
