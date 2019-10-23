cyberattack

Alexis Bledel, James Corden named internet's most dangerous celebrities, says McAfee

When it comes to cyber-scams 'Gilmore Girls' actress Alexis Bledel is the internet's most dangerous celebrity.

The computer security company McAfee said searches for Bledel lead to the most malicious and unreliable websites and links.

Late night talk-show host James Corden came in second.

Jimmy Fallon, Jackie Chan and Nicki Minaj also made the top ten.

McAfee has put the list out for 13 years now and cautions against clicking on suspicious websites, reported CNN.

Previous 'most dangerous' celebs included Emma Watson, Ruby Rose, Avril Lavigne and Amy Schumer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysearchcelebrityinternetcyberattackmcafeeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CYBERATTACK
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked
Confusion about tax changes creating opportunities for online scams
FBI warns banks of worldwide ATM hack threat
PDQ data breach exposes customers' credit card information
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
Trooper has serious injuries after being hit in Vance County
Community steps up to give Hope Mills woman with stage 4 cancer dream wedding
Water leak forces evacuations at historic Goldsboro building
TRAVEL DEALS: Save hundreds on flights by following these tips
Wake sheriff warns sex offenders after arrest at NC State Fair
Cumberland County mother of 5 loses home, puppy in fire
Show More
Report shows Raleigh's booming growth, but who can afford to live there?
Proposed rule change would help more kids get free dental care
NC teacher accused of putting student with disabilities in trash can
Lori Loughlin, 10 other parents charged anew in college scandal
2 Sampson County deputies help save choking 2-month-old baby
More TOP STORIES News