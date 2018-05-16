Apple considers the Triangle as location for new project

Apple already has a data center in North Carolina. It's located in Maiden, about 40 miles northwest of Charlotte.



The company plans to double the size and capacity of the Maiden data center, adding five new solar projects to increase production of on-site clean energy to 87 megawatts



North Carolina is home to 1,148 Apple employees



The state also has 173 suppliers and seven manufacturing facilities



Five Apple retail stores are located in North Carolina.

Apple Inc.'s worldwide corporate headquarters facility, which is known as the Infinite Loop Campus, is located at 1 Infinite Loop in the city of Cupertino, about 45 miles south of San Francisco.



The campus spans 856,000 square feet and houses about 3,000 employees, but it has 16,000 employees in the Cupertino area, according to ABC News.

The 175-acre campus opened to employees in April 2017



It was envisioned by Steve Jobs as a center for creativity and collaboration



The campus' ring-shaped, 2.8 million-square-foot main building is clad entirely in the world's largest panels of curved glass



The theater at Apple Park is named the Steve Jobs Theater



The entrance to the 1,000-seat auditorium is a 20-foot-tall glass cylinder, 165 feet in diameter, supporting a metallic carbon-fiber roof.

Apple's second largest corporate presence in the world is in Austin, with 6,000 employees from the local area



According to Fortune , the iPhone maker has a massive 1.1-million-square-foot campus in north Austin, as well as another smaller 216,000 square foot campus in southwest Austin

In total, Texas is home to 8,407 Apple employees



The state has 515 suppliers and 13 manufacturing facilities

Before being named CEO in August 2011, Tim was Apple's Chief Operating Officer and was responsible for all of the company's worldwide sales and operations



Prior to joining Apple, Tim was vice president of Corporate Materials for Compaq



Tim earned an MBA from Duke University, where he was a Fuqua Scholar, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Auburn University.

iPhone maker Apple is considering the Triangle for the location of a future project.Sources told our partners at the News & Observer that Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday afternoon to discuss the potential project.He was in town to, Duke University.Apple representatives also are meeting with members of the state Senate and House to discuss what financial incentives could be available, the source said.In January, the company revealed that it was planning to add another campus, which will initially house technical support for customers.It's unclear whether the company is hoping to establish another campus or something smaller in Research Triangle Park.