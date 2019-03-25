apple

Apple expected to launch video streaming, news subscription services

EMBED <>More Videos

Apple is expected to announce it's jumping into the subscription business with a TV bundle, a news service and possibly even video games.

By Jobina Fortson
CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple is expected to announce it's jumping into the subscription business with a TV bundle, a news service and possibly even video games.

The video streaming service will compete with other services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. According to the Wall Street Journal, in addition to original content, users can subscribe to networks like HBO, Showtime and Starz for example and there would be a monthly fee.

The Wall Street Journal confirmed it was a part of 200 magazines and newspapers that will be available for $9.99 a month through Apple News.

It's possible Apple will also unveil a gaming subscription and credit card, but there are very little details available about that right now.

Apple will be streaming this event today at 10 a.m. PT from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
technologytim cookhuluentertainmentbusinesstelevisionnetflixappleapp
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APPLE
Teen claims he discovered major Apple FaceTime glitch
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
Scam alert: Scammers using iPhone Touch ID to steal your money
Apple decides to expand into 7 US cities; NC still comes up empty
TOP STORIES
1 shot during dispute over seating in AMC at Concord Mills Mall
$6,000 worth of lingerie stolen from Charlotte-area Victoria's Secret
Sheriff: Juvenile charged after shooting death of infant
Verizon worker suspended after rescuing cat stuck on utility pole
Kielbasa recalled over possible metal contamination
Poisonous toads infest suburban Florida neighborhood
Mueller report summary: No collusion between Trump, Russia
Show More
School bus driver accused of kissing teen girl on bus
Garner police investigating after man found shot to death in car
9 labor and delivery nurses at Maine hospital expecting
2 injured in Caswell County plane crash, officials say
Man charged in deadly Fayetteville shooting
More TOP STORIES News