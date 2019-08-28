apple

Apple apologizes, says contractors won't listen to Siri recordings without your permission

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple is apologizing and changing the way humans review audio recordings made through the company's Siri digital assistant.

The company already suspended the practice following the discovery that Apple and other major tech companies have been doing this.

RELATED: Amazon reportedly gave employees access to location of Alexa users

Apple now says only Apple employees, not contractors, will review the audio when the program is resumed this fall. And Apple reiterated that it won't be enabled by default. Rather, users will have to choose to participate.

In its blog post Wednesday, Apple said the company wasn't living up to its ideals.

Facebook, Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Apple have had people review audio recordings of users' interactions with artificial intelligence assistants in order to improve the services. But users aren't typically aware that humans and not just computers are reviewing audio.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologycupertinotim cookiphoneapplecellphoneu.s. & worldmobile appartificial intelligence
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
APPLE
People who flirt using emojis get more dates: study
Apple, Google continue inclusive push with new emojis
California girl says iPhone caught fire
Apple design chief behind iPhone leaving company
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom of teen battling leukemia granted temporary waiver to come to US
Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida, storm to strengthen
Apex Police Captain scam call goes viral
Farmers' Almanac predicts 'brisk, wet' winter for NC
Family to hold vigil for mom of 7 killed in Fayetteville shooting
NC State Fair releases 2019 concert lineup
North Carolina softball team invited to White House
Show More
Daughter of fallen Edgecombe County Deputy has special first day
'I love you' at home could keep kids healthy: Study
Cam Ward retires with Carolina Hurricanes
Toyota recalls cars to replace airbags again
How to find the right daycare for your child
More TOP STORIES News