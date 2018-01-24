TECHNOLOGY

Apple's anti-battery-throttling software update for iPhone is (almost) here

EMBED </>More Videos

Apple has previewed its upcoming iOS 11.3 software update in a press release that includes details about the power-management feature. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Danny Clemens
Apple is making good on its promise to let iPhone users turn off the phone's controversial battery-throttling software.

Buried within a press release about the company's forthcoming iOS 11.3 update are a few details about the power-management feature.

After updating their phones, users will find a new option on the Battery page of the Settings app to turn off the feature, which Apple said "dynamically manages maximum performance to prevent unexpected shutdowns."

The feature will only be available for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Newer models - the iPhone 8 and X - do not include the throttling feature.

Apple apologized last year for slowing down older iPhones, a move it said was necessary to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.

Many customers interpreted the move as a way for Apple to juice demand for newer iPhone models, their suspicions fueled by the fact that the company didn't initially disclose the slowdowns or its reasons for them.

In response to the backlash, the company temporarily slashed the price of battery replacements and offered tips for maximizing battery life.

Other new features in iOS 11.3 include four new Animoji, music videos in Apple Music and the ability to chat with businesses like Hilton, Lowe's and Wells Fargo through the Messages app.

A beta version of the update has already been released to developers, and Apple expects a public release this spring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyiphoneappleelectronicsbatterybuzzworthywhat's trendingconsumerconsumer concernscellphone
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
What to look out for when using fast payment apps
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
How to stop annoying pop-up ads on your smartphone
More Technology
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News