Apple's new iPhone could save you $250

Looking for a cheaper alternative to Apple's new top-of-the-line iPhone XS? Your search ends today.

The tech company's iPhone XR hits store shelves today, selling for about $750. That makes it $250 cheaper than the standard XS, and $300 cheaper than XS Max.

The lower price comes some trade-offs. The XR doesn't have the high-resolution screen or the dual-lens camera found on the XS models. It does, however, still feature Depth Control, which makes it possible to adjust the lens' depth of field.

In terms of size, the XR's 6.1 inch screen falls between the XS and the Max. And for the first time, all the new iPhone models will have mics that record in stereo.

The XR also features an all-new Liquid Retina Display, which Apple boasts as the most advanced LCD in the industry.
