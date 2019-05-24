New rules could mean texts and emails from bill collectors

A new proposal could give debt collectors more access to your cellphone and inbox.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is looking to update the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.
Officials said the new proposal would protect consumers from harassment.
Under the proposal, collectors would be limited to no more than seven phone call attempts per week to reach a person about a specific debt.
Once a phone conversation between the debt collector and consumer happens, the collector would have to wait at least a week before calling the consumer again.
The new rules would also allow debt collectors to communicate via voicemails, emails and texts with no limit on the number of contacts.
The proposal includes language that would allow consumers to opt out of electronic messages and choose certain hours that debt collectors may contact them.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is seeking comment, data, and information from the public about debt collection practices on its website.
