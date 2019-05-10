troubleshooter

National Cyber Security Center reveal most popular passwords

EMBED <>More Videos

Millions of people are using easy to guess passwords for sensitive information.

By and Tonya Simpson
Millions of people are using easy to guess passwords for sensitive information.

The National Cyber Security Center in London did an analysis of breached accounts to see which words and phrases were most widely used.

The most common password was 123456, which was used for more than 23 million different passwords.

Lawmakers push to protect children from asbestos in makeup following Troubleshooter investigation

Qwerty, the word password and 1111111 were also in the top five. The most common name used in passwords was Ashley, followed by Michael, Daniel, Jessica and Daniel.

When it comes to musicians that are popular in passwords Blink182 and 50cent top the list. Superman, Naruto, Tigger Pokemon, and Batman were the most used fictional characters.

The best way to protect your accounts is to avoid reusing passwords for different accounts.

Experts recommend combining three random but memorable words then adding numbers and/or special characters to create a strong password.

If you're afraid you won't remember all the different passwords, consider using a password manager.

RELATED: Facebook stored millions of passwords in plain text
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyemailstroubleshooterpassword
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROUBLESHOOTER
Lawmakers push to protect children from asbestos in makeup
Unseen hurricane damage could be lurking in your home
How to get the best car rental deal for your budget
Troubleshooter steps in over home warranty woes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom tossed infant girl down 75-foot embankment, police say
Weekend storms will likely impact graduation, Mother's Day plans
Woman accused of statutory rape of 15-year-old in Wayne County
Live: Testimony continues for Wake County deputy Cameron Broadwell
Thrive NC to Fridays on the Front Porch, things to do this weekend
Snake smells 'like Downy' after slithering into washing machine
NC State offers free bricks to discourage students from stealing them
Show More
Burke County man arrested in 1985 murder of Hollywood TV director
Man found after going missing from Raeford outdoor skydiving facility
One person died from the flu in NC last week
Food Stamp fraud allegations land Burlington man behind bars
School therapist says Chapel Hill elementary school ignored sexual abuse of first graders
More TOP STORIES News