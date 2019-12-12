Technology

Boat with 15,000 gallons of fuel runs aground near area that could have WWII ordinance

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (AP) -- A fishing vessel has run aground along the North Carolina coast near an area that potentially has military ordinance from World War II.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement that a boat called Sea Angels ran aground Monday near Browns Inlet. That's about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Morehead City.

The Coast Guard said a command has been established to oversee the safe removal of the ship. It has an estimated 15,000 gallons of fuel on board, but there have been no reports of pollution hazards to the general public.

The command includes members of the Coast Guard, the U.S. Marines and the state. Salvage operations are being arranged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyncboatsexplosives foundcoast guardfishing
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cat scam tricks Fayetteville woman out of thousands
Man shot, killed in front yard of Fayetteville home
Mom says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room hacked
Raleigh man shot in overnight home invasion: Police
Secret Santa pays off entire Walmart's layaway balance
Urn containing baby's ashes stolen from Illinois home
Don't be a victim of shimming. Look out for these red flags.
Show More
Get Krispy Kreme dozen for just $1 on Thursday
Pepsi releasing new coffee-infused soda this spring
Trump says Greta Thunberg has 'anger management problem' in tweet
Lumberton chef competes on Food Network for $25,000
Police investigating after 2 injured in Durham park shooting
More TOP STORIES News