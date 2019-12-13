Technology

Boat with 15,000 gallons of fuel runs aground near area that could have WWII ordnance

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (AP) -- A fishing vessel has run aground along the North Carolina coast near an area that potentially has military ordnance from World War II.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement that a boat called Sea Angels ran aground Monday near Browns Inlet. That's about 35 miles south of Morehead City.

The Coast Guard said a command has been established to oversee the safe removal of the ship. It has an estimated 15,000 gallons of fuel on board, but there have been no reports of pollution hazards to the general public.

The command includes members of the Coast Guard, the U.S. Marines and the state. Salvage operations are being arranged.
