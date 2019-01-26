Boeing pulls off first test flight of self-flying air taxi: Video

MANASSAS, Va. --Boeing's self-piloting air taxi has officially taken to the skies.
The company completed the first successful test flight of its autonomous flying taxi in Virginia earlier this week. The short flight included a takeoff, several seconds of hovering and a landing.
According to Boeing, the next phase of the project will include horizontal movement in addition to the vertical takeoff and landing. The company characterized that phase of the project as "the most significant engineering challenge for any high-speed (vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft."
The 30-foot electric aircraft is projected to have a range of up to 50 miles. Boeing managed to usher the project from design to prototype in a year, Boeing Chief Technology Officer Greg Hyslop said.