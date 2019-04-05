Technology

Cash App users fooled by phishing scam

Cash App users are reporting their accounts have been compromised and their money was stolen after the called the "company" for help.

By and Tonya Simpson
Cash App users across the country are reporting their accounts have been compromised and their money was stolen after they tried calling the company for help.

A Chicago woman was having an issue with her Cash App card so she looked for the company's number online.

However, the number she found was fake, and she lost $4,600 after giving the scammer her account information.

In Philadelphia, a woman lost $320 after she called a bogus number she found online.

Cash App said users should remember that the Cash App team generally communicates via email and that the email will come from a cash.app, square.com, or squareup.com address.

The company also said team members will never ask for a user's PIN or sign in code outside of the app.

Cash App does have a real toll free number, but it is automated; they do not offer live support.

Those looking for a customer service number should only use one you find on a company's website or app.
