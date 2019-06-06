Technology

Company will pay you $1,000 to use flip phone for a week

Are you addicted to your smartphone? If so, this challenge may be the perfect way for you to earn a break and become $1,000 richer.

One company is asking for one smart phone addict to take a break from their device by downgrading to a flip phone for seven days.

Frontier Bundles is offering $1,000 and a survival kit to a smartphone addict, a social media expert or a tech geek who's up-to-date one the latest tech news.

If chosen, the person will track their seven day, 168-hour experience by logging how long it takes to do basic tasks like texting and checking emails, and how many times you wish you could use Google, how many hours you slept, whether or not your productivity changed and any other changes having only a flip phone made on your daily life.

Participants will get $1,000, a physical map, a pocket phonebook, a notepad and pen and couple of '90s CDs.

To apply, participants must explain in 200 words why they should be chosen.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

The lucky person will be announced on July 8.

For more information, visit the Frontier Bundles website.
