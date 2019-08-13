google

2019 'Doodle for Google' competition winner honors mom with illustration

A Georgia teen is giving thanks with help from Google.

You may have noticed Tuesday's Google Doodle, but this doodle is no regular illustration. It's a competition winner.

A Georgia teen is giving thanks with help from Google. Arantza Peña Popo is the winner of Google's annual "Doodle for Google" competition.



Arantza Peña Popo is the winner of the search engine's annual "Doodle for Google" competition.

The high school senior's design is called "Once You Get It, Give It Back".

Google's theme for this year's competition was "When I grow up, I hope..." and Arantza's design depicts her dream of helping her mother do all the things she hasn't been able to do yet.

The doodle shows an older version of Arantza in the future, caring for her mother in front of framed picture of the two of them in their younger years.

Arantza says her mother "lights up any room she's in".

More than 200,000 submissions were entered into the 2019 competition.

In addition to the illustration being displayed as the website's main image for the day, Arantza will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship as well as a $50,000 technology award for her high school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyparentinggooglearts & culturefamilyu.s. & world
GOOGLE
New scam tries to use your phone number to fleece others
Apple, Google continue inclusive push with new emojis
Dozens of drivers get stuck after Google Maps reroute
Cary residents say Google Fiber installations continue to cause problems
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cary lake no longer has toxic algae blooms, officials say
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Tuesday, August 13
Severe weather possible Tuesday afternoon in central NC
Durham girl, 3, sells lemonade, buys supplies for moms in need
2 Charlotte children located after being abducted by father
Drive Shack in Raleigh will open August 23
Fortnite world champ 'swatted' at Pennsylvania home
Show More
Officer killed in California highway shootout
17-year-old golf phenom draws strength from his family
Wendy's giving away 2M free spicy chicken nuggets
Woman seriously injured in Johnston County shooting
Man accused of stealing car with child inside turns himself in
More TOP STORIES News