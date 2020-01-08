Technology

Electric scooters effective but dangerous, study says

It wasn't long ago that energy-efficient electric scooters began showing up in metro areas across the nation, but a study shows, despite their effectiveness, they are leading to more serious injuries.

In a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco said they have seen a 354 percent increase in scooter-related injuries between the ages of 18 to 34 years old in the past five years.

Nearly one-third of patients had a head injury, more than double the rate of head injuries experienced by cyclists. A 2019 study found 4.8 percent of injured e-scooter riders wore a helmet, while another case reported only 2 percent used helmets.

Researchers said the results may be underestimated because some riders avoid medical treatment for their injuries.

The study suggested that e-scooter companies such as Lime, Bird and Spin should provide helmet access and increase regulations.
