Electric scooters effective but dangerous, study says

It wasn't long ago that energy-efficient electric scooters began showing up in metro areas across the nation, but a study shows, despite their effectiveness, they are leading to more serious injuries.In a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association , researchers at the University of California, San Francisco said they have seen a 354 percent increase in scooter-related injuries between the ages of 18 to 34 years old in the past five years.Nearly one-third of patients had a head injury, more than double the rate of head injuries experienced by cyclists. A 2019 study found 4.8 percent of injured e-scooter riders wore a helmet, while another case reported only 2 percent used helmets.Researchers said the results may be underestimated because some riders avoid medical treatment for their injuries.The study suggested that e-scooter companies such as Lime, Bird and Spin should provide helmet access and increase regulations.