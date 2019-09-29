Technology

Elon Musk unveils new 'Starship' spacecraft to travel to moon, Mars

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas -- Elon Musk has unveiled a SpaceX spacecraft that will take people to the moon or Mars.

Musk, SpaceX's CEO, made the announcement Saturday from a launch facility in Texas, while he stood next to the spacecraft.

The so-called "Starship" is expected to take off for the first time in the next month or two. It will reach 65,000 feet before landing back on Earth.

The company said on Twitter that the spacecraft will carry up to 100 people "on long-duration, interplanetary flights."



Musk said it's important to take steps to extend consciousness beyond our planet.

Musk said Saturday's announcement came on the 11th anniversary of a SpaceX rocket reaching orbit for the first time.



On Friday, NASA, which has contracts with the company, tweeted it was time for SpaceX to deliver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyspacexelon muskmoontechnologymarsu.s. & worldspace
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
75-year-old NY man drowns after getting caught in rip current near Hatteras
Legendary architect Phil Freelon remembered in celebration of life service
Teen dies from gunshot wound after shooting at Lumberton party, sheriff's office says
Home Depot theft leads to hours-long Durham hotel standoff, police say
Bull City festival promises to keep it 'cool'
Pride Parade crowds fill Durham streets
Texas county's first Sikh deputy slain in shooting
Show More
New law requires NC drivers to replace their license plates every 7 years
Immigrant convicted of sexual battery puts spotlight on sheriffs, ICE detainers
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
Man dead after Durham parking lot shooting
Snoop Dogg's 10-day-old grandson dies
More TOP STORIES News