facebook

Facebook fined $5 billion as FTC adds oversight for privacy violations

WASHINGTON -- Federal regulators are fining Facebook $5 billion for privacy violations and instituting new oversight and restrictions on its business. But they are only holding CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally responsible in a limited fashion.

The fine is the largest the Federal Trade Commission has levied on a tech company, although it won't much dent a company that had nearly $56 billion in revenue last year.

Zuckerberg must personally certify Facebook's compliance with its privacy programs. The FTC says false certifications could expose him to civil or criminal penalties.

Some experts thought the FTC might fine Zuckerberg directly or limit his authority over the company.

The commission opened their investigation after revelations that data mining firm Cambridge Analytica had gathered details on as many as 87 million Facebook users without their permission.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyinternetfacebooksocial mediaftcpolitics
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FACEBOOK
Police officers fired over post suggesting AOC should be shot
Police ask would-be criminals to hold off until after heat wave
13 Philly cops to be fired after Facebook post investigation
More than 1 million people pledge to raid Area 51
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Robert Mueller testifies about Russia probe
Holly Spings mother missing since March
1 shot overnight at KFC/Taco Bell restaurant in Johnston County
9-year-old girl tossed in air when bison charges tourists
'Halloween' sequels to film in Wilmington
6 easy ways to raise your credit score
Fort Worth native arrested in connection with death of classmate
Show More
Georgia mansion that inspired 'Gone with the Wind' home up for sale
Forever 21 sent free diet bars to plus-size shoppers
Wake deputies train for active shooter at county's largest building
Board game teaches teens how to interact with police
Grocery store employee missing for 10 years found behind store's cooler
More TOP STORIES News