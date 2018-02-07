TECHNOLOGY

Despite rumors, Facebook says it's not limiting your feed to 26 friends

EMBED </>More Videos

If you see a post about "how to avoid hearing from the same 26 FB friends," share this story with them. Facebook says it's just not true. (Facebook.com)

You might have seen the latest Facebook hoax on your news feed. As quickly as it's spreading, you might soon see it posted by more than 26 friends.

But if the hoax were true, you'd only be seeing posts from about 26 people on your friends list. The post is usually some variation of this, sometimes encouraging readers to copy and paste.

"How to avoid hearing from the same 26 FB friends and nobody else: Here is a post explaining why we don't see all posts from our friends...
Newsfeed recently shows only posts from the same few people, about 25, repeatedly the same, because Facebook has a new algorithm.
Their system chooses the people to read Your post. However, I would like to choose for myself, Therefore, I ask you a favor: if you read this message leave me a quick comment, a "hello", a sticker, a quick GIF, so you will appear in my news feed."

The post began circulating in December, myth-busting site Snopes.com reports, but gained traction after recent changes to the Facebook algorithm. While it's true the changes affect what shows up in your news feed, it downplays businesses and other publishers in favor of seeing more posts from your friends.

A blog post about the changes does not mention the limiting the number of friends you see or the number of friends that see you.

"The first changes you'll see will be in News Feed, where you can expect to see more from your friends, family and groups," founder Mark Zuckerberg wrote.

A Facebook representative told ABC:

"Friends don't let friends copy and paste memes, and this one simply is not true. We rank News Feed based on how relevant each post might be to you, and while we've made some updates that could increase the number of posts you see from your friends, your News Feed isn't limited to 25 of them."

The moral of the story? Do some research before you copy and paste.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebookhoaxsocial media
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
What to look out for when using fast payment apps
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
How to stop annoying pop-up ads on your smartphone
More Technology
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News